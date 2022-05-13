Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.79. 6,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,840. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.80 and a fifty-two week high of $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

