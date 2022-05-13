Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,368.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,091. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.93 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

