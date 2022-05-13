Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 263,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 269,942 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,351. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,065 shares of company stock worth $783,852 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.