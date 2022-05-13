Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9 Million Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,688 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,588,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after buying an additional 3,197,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $16,088,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 168,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,335,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

