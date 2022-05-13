Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,270 ($27.99).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.75) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,420 ($29.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($31.99) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.12) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

In other news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($24.77) per share, for a total transaction of £662.97 ($817.37).

LON RAT opened at GBX 2,030 ($25.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,940.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,910.88. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230 ($27.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a yield of 3.16%. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Rathbones Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.