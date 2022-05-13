Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $274.79 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

