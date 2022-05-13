Rational Advisors LLC Buys 10,240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

XOM traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $88.86. 25,775,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,075,082. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.