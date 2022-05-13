Rational Advisors LLC Buys 17,600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

SWT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $76.27. 33,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

