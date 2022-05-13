Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ferrari by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 494,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.58. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.