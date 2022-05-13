Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,353. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

