Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Cummins stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.12. 1,043,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,306. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $270.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.