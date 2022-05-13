Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $956.97.

TSLA stock traded up $41.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $769.59. 30,623,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,996,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $940.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

