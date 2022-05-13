Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

EXPE traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,374. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average is $178.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,749 shares of company stock valued at $18,598,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

