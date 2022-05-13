Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 91,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 55,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

V stock traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $199.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,683,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $378.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

