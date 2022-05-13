Raymond James Analysts Give Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) a C$24.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ero Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.75.

Shares of ERO opened at C$13.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$13.12 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$170.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

