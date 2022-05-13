Raymond James Analysts Give SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) a C$14.15 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$14.15 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52.

In related news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.23, for a total value of C$733,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,939,323.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

