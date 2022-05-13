Raymond James Analysts Give Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) a C$55.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSU. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.50.

TSU opened at C$31.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

