Raymond James Begins Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.70.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 8.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

