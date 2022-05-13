Raymond James Boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

