Raymond James Reiterates C$1.15 Price Target for Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Raymond James set a C$1.15 price target on Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

