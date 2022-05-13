RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ RICK traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $59.42. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $559.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.88.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

