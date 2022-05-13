Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nomad Royalty (NSR)

Nomad Royalty (TSE: NSR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2022 – Nomad Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$14.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Nomad Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$10.75. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Nomad Royalty had its “tender” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Haywood Securities.

5/3/2022 – Nomad Royalty was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Nomad Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.52. The company had a trading volume of 46,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$585.12 million and a P/E ratio of -244.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.24. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is -407.15%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

