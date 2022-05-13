Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.66) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.93) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.93) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.80) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,127.27 ($87.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.