Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($114.66) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.93) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.93) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.80) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,127.27 ($87.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

