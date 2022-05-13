Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given New GBX 784 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 811 ($10.00) to GBX 784 ($9.67) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDWWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($10.97) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 910 ($11.22) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $791.33.

Get Redrow alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Monday. Redrow has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.