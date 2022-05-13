Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 28,760 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after acquiring an additional 136,392 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter.

FALN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

