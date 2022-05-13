Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.29. 17,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,040. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.