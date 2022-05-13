Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 28,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 118,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,254. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.