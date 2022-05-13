Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.24. 10,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,854. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.68.

