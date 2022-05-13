Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

