Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,585 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.03. 335,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

