Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 681 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,121,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,515,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,067,000 after purchasing an additional 542,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 878,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,196,798. The company has a market capitalization of $205.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

