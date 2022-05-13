Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,650 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $5,475,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $37.55. 329,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.