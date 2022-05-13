Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,770.37 and $113.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00543578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 157.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,608.60 or 1.95611362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 977,489,744 coins and its circulating supply is 342,274,778 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

