Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted first-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as revenues grew year over year. However, the bottom line fell on a year-over-year basis. Revenues at the company’s namesake segment were soft on a same-store sales dip of 1.1%. Same-store sales fell due to lower merchandise sales and early payout options in the reported quarter from the prior-year corresponding period’s reading. For the second quarter of 2022, management anticipates revenues of $1.045-$1.075 billion, down from $1.19 billion generated in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are envisioned between 95 cents and $1.10, lower than earnings of $1.63 delivered in the year-ago quarter.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $27.60. 2,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $2,443,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 92.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 62.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

