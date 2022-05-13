Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 13th (AA, ADTH, AGI, AIRI, ALIM, ANGI, ANNX, APYX, AREN, MFC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 13th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Integrated Surgical Systems designs, manufactures, sells and services image-directed, computer controlled robotic products for use in orthopaedic and neurosurgical procedures.”

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a buy rating to a hold rating. CIBC currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$29.50.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.50.

