Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Premium Brands (PBH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Premium Brands (TSE: PBH):

5/10/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$138.00 to C$137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$139.00.

4/21/2022 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$155.00 to C$138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2022 – Premium Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$150.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:PBH opened at C$97.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$94.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.4700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

