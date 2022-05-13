Reviewing Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mercurity Fintech and Shutterstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.88%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 8.02 -$1.65 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.96 $91.88 million $2.38 26.54

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock 11.27% 22.22% 12.53%

Summary

Shutterstock beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

