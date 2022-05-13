Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,392. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

