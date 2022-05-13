Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.4-$942.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.88 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.