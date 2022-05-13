RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $95.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Shares of RNG opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 151.72%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

