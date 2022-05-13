RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.76. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 151.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.