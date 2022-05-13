Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.74) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($71.26) to GBX 5,730 ($70.64) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,531.49.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 117,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

