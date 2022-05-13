RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIOCF. CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

