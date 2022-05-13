Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.72. 63,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,804. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

