Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 74.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up 2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 26.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,867,736. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 38.59.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.