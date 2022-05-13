Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RHHBY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.50.

Roche stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.7922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

