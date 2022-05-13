Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Financial Contrast

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.06% -33.00% Eyenovia N/A -115.54% -45.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Eyenovia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eyenovia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 725.04%. Eyenovia has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eyenovia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Eyenovia shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Eyenovia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Eyenovia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$169.07 million ($2.70) -2.98 Eyenovia $14.00 million 4.35 -$12.78 million ($0.51) -3.76

Eyenovia has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Eyenovia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO, Inc. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system. It focuses on the development of therapeutic indications for patients with progressive myopia and age-related near vision impairment or presbyopia indications; and microdose fixed combination ophthalmic pharmaceutical for mydriasis to address the eye exams with pupil dilation. The company's product candidates include MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); and MydCombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; and a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine and MicroLine in China and South Korea. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

