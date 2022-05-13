Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.59% of Rockwell Automation worth $237,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.06.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.24. 14,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.10 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

