Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.00.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$63.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

