Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading 18.1% Higher

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 2,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 378,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,993.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

